Gaza sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Channel 12 News that Hamas is expected to announce tomorrow the dissolution of its government emergency committees. Simultaneously, the terror organization will announce the appointment of an acting manager to oversee the committee, who will serve until a technocratic committee enters the Gaza Strip and assumes authority over government ministries.

The sources in the Strip emphasized that "this is a symbolic step with declarative significance." They added that, through this move, Hamas intends to signal to mediating countries that it is willing to hand over the management of civil affairs in the Strip to the technocratic committee.