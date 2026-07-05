A poll conducted by the Kantar Group for Kan News found that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 23 seats, tied with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party, which would also receive 23 seats.

The Bennett-Lapid joint list would win 16 seats, followed by The Democrats with 9, Otzma Yehudit with 9, Yisrael Beiteinu with 9, Shas with 8, United Torah Judaism with 8, Hadash-Ta'al with 6, Religious Zionism with 5, and Ra'am with 4.

According to the poll, the coalition bloc would secure 53 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc, excluding the Arab parties, would hold 57 seats.