Rabbi Doron Perez commented on the elimination of the terrorist who was involved in the abduction of his son, Captain Daniel Perez, saying that on the 1,000th day since October 7th, there is deep significance to the fact that someone involved in kidnapping, murder, and holding innocent civilians is now being held accountable for his actions.

The Peretz family thanked the security forces, including the Shin Bet and the IDF, “who work day and night for the security of Israel’s citizens, the return of the hostages, and bringing terrorists and murderers to justice," adding that “the right to live in an independent Jewish state, capable of defending its citizens, pursuing those who harmed them, and striving for justice, is of profound significance."