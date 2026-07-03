MK Moshe Saada (Likud) lashed out during a Reshet Bet radio interview on Friday morning against the Supreme Court's decision to order a revote in the election for State Comptroller.

"This is a clear crossing of a red line. The Court erred in attempting to encroach upon and undermine the sovereignty of the Knesset," MK Saada charged. He added that the decision on how to proceed now rests with the Knesset Speaker: "I do not know whether a re-run will take place or not; that is a decision for the Knesset Speaker. Unlike the Supreme Court, we have no desire to push the boundaries and trigger a constitutional crisis."