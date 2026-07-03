A poll published on Friday morning by the Maariv newspaper finds that the Religious Zionist Party has gained one seat, rising to five, while United Torah Judaism also picked up a seat, climbing to eight. Conversely, Likud dropped by one seat to 21, as did Otzma Yehudit, falling to eight.

The breakdown of seats in the poll is as follows: Likud 21 seats, "Yashar!" 20, "Together" 19, Yisrael Beytenu 10, The Democrats 10, Otzma Yehudit 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 6, Ra'am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 5.

The Netanyahu coalition bloc remains at 50 seats, the Zionist opposition loses one seat to stand at 59, and the Arab parties gain a seat, rising to 11.