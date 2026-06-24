Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke on the phone with the President-elect of Colombia, Abelardo De La Espriella, whom the minister referred to as a 'true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.'

"I congratulated him on his important electoral victory, a triumph that generates hope and the possibility of a better future for Colombia and its citizens, and I wished him the greatest of successes," Sa'ar stated.

According to the minister, the president-elect reiterated his commitment, which he also expressed during his electoral campaign, to an alliance between Israel and Colombia that will be stronger than ever. Sa'ar emphasized Israel's firm desire to consolidate this alliance for the well-being of both peoples.

"We will do it together, Colombia and Israel, and in a big way!" Sa'ar added.