Numerous users in Israel and around the world are reporting severe disruptions and major outages affecting access to social media networks Facebook and Instagram.

According to data from Downdetector, which aggregates user reports on online service disruptions, there has been a sharp and sudden spike of thousands of reports within a short period. The issues concerning Facebook primarily focus on problems loading the website and mobile app, while the majority of Instagram users report being unable to refresh their feeds or view profiles and stories. At this time, Meta has yet to issue an official statement or a technical explanation regarding the outage.