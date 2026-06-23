Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament and head of Iran’s negotiating team, arrived for an official visit to Muscat and declared that Iran would be the country responsible for managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Ghalibaf’s remarks came immediately after his return from a tense round of diplomatic talks with the United States delegation in Switzerland and are being viewed as a challenge to certain provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran.