Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering reserving spots in the top ten of Likud’s Knesset list for former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut Mayor Haim Bibas, who also serves as the chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities. The report was first aired this morning by Kan Reshet Bet.

According to Likud sources, Netanyahu is expected to seek the reservation of eight or nine places on the party’s Knesset slate: three candidates in the top ten, two in the second ten, and at least three candidates in the third ten.