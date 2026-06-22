On Sunday evening, during a targeted counterterrorism operation, IDF soldiers identified several terrorists who burned tires and hurled Molotov cocktails toward the community of Karmei Zur, endangering lives, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The soldiers opened fire, eliminating two terrorists and neutralizing an additional terrorist. No IDF injuries were reported. As a result of the burning tires, a fire broke out in the area adjacent to the community. Firefighters are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire.

IDF soldiers began searching for the additional terrorists.