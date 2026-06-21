Following the situational assessment, it has been decided to update the defensive guidelines.

Starting at 06:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, all restrictions will be lifted in the Confrontation Line area, and the communities of Safsufa, Meron, Or HaGanuz, Bar Yochai, Yesud HaMa’ala, Kisra-Sumei, Beit Jann, and Sde Eliezer will move to a full activity level, with no restrictions, instead of a partial activity level.

The public is requested to continue following Home Front Command instructions. Any changes to the defensive guidelines will be updated to the public through the official platforms of the Home Front Command and the IDF.