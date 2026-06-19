The US has conveyed a message to Iran that Israel will not further escalate its strikes in Lebanon, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Iran has asked the US to guarantee a ceasefire in Lebanon before planned talks in Switzerland with Vice President JD Vance and other top officials can take place.

Asked whether the US would provide those guarantees, a source told CNN that “Hezbollah violated the ceasefire. Israel has agreed to let it be, which was relayed to the Iranians, and it’s up to Hezbollah to stop."