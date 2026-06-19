Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the killing of the commander of the IDF’s 52nd Armored Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, as well as three additional soldiers whose names have not yet been cleared for publication. He also wished a full recovery to those wounded.

Netanyahu said that following Hezbollah’s attack, which he called a blatant violation of the ceasefire, he instructed the Israel Defense Forces to strike the group forcefully. According to Netanyahu, the IDF attacked more than 80 terrorist targets, killed dozens of militants, and later struck Hezbollah command centers in the Beqaa Valley. He added that Israel would not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or territory and would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect communities in northern Israel.