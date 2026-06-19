A short while ago, in response to the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF struck two Hezbollah command centers in the Beqaa Valley, while Hezbollah terrorists were operating inside.

Overnight, the IDF struck more than 80 command centers, terrorists, launch positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Nabatieh and additional areas in southern Lebanon, within the Security Zone and beyond it.

Furthermore, during the strikes, dozens of Hezbollah terrorists operating in the command centers were eliminated.

"The strikes were conducted in response to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's repeated, ongoing, and blatant violations of the ceasefire," the IDF stated. "IDF soldiers continue their mission in southern Lebanon, with a focus on dismantling the strategic underground infrastructure that the Hezbollah terrorist organization built in the Beaufort area over many years."

In addition, overnight (Friday), the IDF identified rocket fire launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. Following the identification, the IDF eliminated two terrorists who fled the launch area on a motorcycle. The IDF subsequently struck and dismantled the launcher from which the rockets were fired toward the soldiers.