Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized Master Sgt. (Res.) Alexander Filin, who fell in battle in Lebanon.

"Alexander, of blessed memory, was imbued with a sense of calling, with Zionism, and tremendous love for the nation of Israel. He immigrated to Israel from Ukraine alone, enlisted in the Nahal Brigade, and reported for reserve duty to heroically defend the security of Israel and the residents of the North," Netanyahu stated.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, we embrace his family and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded from the incident. May his memory be blessed and forever enshrined in the heart of the nation," he added.