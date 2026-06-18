Sa'ar responded to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas: "With all due respect, even in your remarks here, you refrain from denying or condemning what has been attributed to you and published publicly. That speaks for itself."

"To the best of my knowledge, the statements attributed to you regarding 'apartheid' do not reflect the position of the European Union."

He added, "The matter is simple: if you did indeed make these vile and defamatory statements, stand behind them. If you did not make them, deny it. Until this matter is cleared up, my decision will remain unchanged."