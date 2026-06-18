MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) expressed deep sorrow over the death of Staff Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin in southern Lebanon, claiming that “our soldiers and the residents of the north are sitting ducks at this point in time."

According to Malinovsky, the change in the rules of engagement stems from the political leadership rather than the Supreme Court, adding that the security cabinet, the government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are tying the hands of our fighters and putting their lives at risk."