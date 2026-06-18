The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin, aged 29, from Haifa, a combat soldier in the 36th Division command post, fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

In the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin fell, an IDF officer, an IDF reserve officer, and an additional reserve soldier were moderately injured. Furthermore, in the incident, a combat NCO, two reserve soldiers, and a female reserve soldier were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.