Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz and former Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi are expected to announce a joint run in the upcoming elections in the coming days, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening.

The announcement of the alliance could take place as early as Thursday, though the two are currently awaiting responses from additional political figures.

In response to the report, a statement on behalf of Simchi read: "I operate without boycotts and without disqualifications, but there is nothing to announce yet." The Blue and White party stated: "Gantz is in talks with all political leaders. We must put an end to boycotts."