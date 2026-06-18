The English national team secured an impressive victory, overcoming Croatia 4-2 in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane led his side with a brace, netting his first from the penalty spot. Croatia put up a fierce fight in the first half, briefly rattling England's lead with goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa to level the score. However, the second half belonged entirely to England: Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford both found the back of the net to seal the victory for England.