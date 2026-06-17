The French national team kicked off their World Cup campaign with a victory over African champions Senegal on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé fired the French into the lead in the 66th minute, and Bradley Barcola doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute. Senegal managed to pull one back through Ibrahim Mbayé in stoppage time (95'), but just a minute later, Mbappé sealed the match, firing home to complete his personal brace. With this goal, the French superstar reached 58 international goals, passing the record to become France's all-time leading goalscorer.