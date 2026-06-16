A White House spokeswoman on Tuesday strongly denied a report claiming that President Donald Trump is considering removing senior administration officials who opposed a potential agreement with Iran.

Anna Kelly, Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, responded to a social media post by journalist Danny Zaken, who had claimed that Trump was weighing the ouster of officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

"I have never heard of this 'reporter' until he started consistently pushing fake news without reaching out to the White House for comment," Kelly wrote on X. "To be clear, this clown has no idea what he is talking about and his 'sources' are probably the voices in his head."

Zaken had cited unnamed US sources as saying that officials who opposed a deal with Iran could "pay a personal price," while suggesting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was unlikely to be affected.