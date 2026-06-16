The National Insurance Institute of Israel reported that during 2025, the residency status of 35,625 Israelis was terminated, including 20,011 new immigrants.

Of the total cases, 6,651 Israelis voluntarily requested the termination of their residency status, among them 1,995 new immigrants.

According to the data, the residency status of 46,385 Israelis was terminated in 2024, with 7,756 of those cases initiated at the request of the individuals themselves.

The National Insurance Institute noted that most requests to end residency are submitted by people between the ages of 31 and 40, followed by those aged 41 to 50.