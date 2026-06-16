Asked if he's frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said: "No. We had a great relationship. We're talking about some end details."

The President expressed distaste with the strike on Beirut earlier in the week. "You know, there was a very minor thing with some drones, and he ends up... I saw that attack, that was vicious, too much."

With that, he clarified, "We've had a very effective relationship. Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president would be willing to do what I did. I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi needs to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."