Asked if the deal could survive if Israel strikes Lebanon, Trump answered that it can.

"I consider that a minor war. We have a little pin prick out there that constantly rears its head, and that's Hezbollah," Trump stated.

The President praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara's approach to fighting Hezbollah while apparently criticizing Israel's: "Israel's fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. There are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they're not all Hezbollah. I suggest that Israel let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job at doing it."