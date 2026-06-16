President Trump claimed that "I never cared about regime change" in Iran.

This being said, the President noted that "I guess you have regime change, because the first group is dead, the second group is dead, part of the third group is gone, and we're dealing with very rational people. They were nice to deal with, they were strong people, smart people. They are not radicalized, and they're looking to help their country."

He added, "I don't believe in regime changes. I've watched regime changes for years; they don't work. It has to just happen.