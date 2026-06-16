A Palestinian Arab suspect from Bethlehem was arrested after allegedly breaching a police checkpoint at the Hashmonaim Crossing, ramming police vehicles, and attempting to run over officers at the scene.

According to the Israel Police, officers had been preparing to stop a stolen vehicle traveling toward the crossing on Route 446. After the suspect noticed the officers and attempted to flee, police opened fire on the vehicle, saying they believed their lives were in danger.

The suspect was wounded and is receiving medical treatment at the scene. The Hashmonaim Crossing has been closed to traffic in both directions, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.