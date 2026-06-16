Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, commented in an interview with 103FM on the agreement between the United States and Iran and was asked whether Israel still has an effective course of action under the current circumstances.

“There is a lot that can be done. I would issue a directive to the Mossad," Liberman replied. “The Mossad should focus on one mission only: bringing down the regime. If I were prime minister, I would summon the head of the Mossad and tell him, ‘You don’t deal with anything else, only toppling the regime.’ I know about the effort that was made, and it was a pathetic attempt."