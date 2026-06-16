Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid responded to reports claiming that Naftali Bennett had explored the possibility of ending their political partnership.

“The poison machine is now spreading the claim that ‘Lapid and Bennett are considering splitting up,’ because fake news based on anonymous sources is their way of trying to damage anything that threatens them," Lapid wrote.

He said the two had decided to respond publicly to the reports, adding: “Bennett explained at the press conference that there is no truth to it, and I’ll go even further: not only am I completely committed to this alliance, but it will also save the State of Israel and win the election."

Lapid concluded: “That is exactly what frightens them-a partnership between the center and the liberal right, and more than that, a partnership between two brothers who have already beaten them once."