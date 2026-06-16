Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview with Kan Bet radio over his statements regarding Iran.

“Netanyahu is saying something truly terrible, that as long as he is prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Bennett said. “That means the moment he is no longer prime minister, Israel will be destroyed. That is a terrible and false statement."

Bennett also criticized Netanyahu over recent events, saying, “The greatest disaster since the establishment of the state happened on his watch."