NBC News reported that, contrary to the statements made by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, no oil tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday.

The NBC report said that data from the vessel-tracking website MarineTraffic shows that since the announcement of the agreement between the United States and Iran, only four oil tankers have successfully transited the strait, along with several cargo ships and smaller vessels. According to the data, most tankers have remained anchored offshore, dozens of miles from the strait, in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.