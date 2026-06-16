Edwards Air Force Base issued a statement saying that it is believed all eight personnel who were on board the B-52 bomber which crashed at the base were killed.

"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT). Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel," the statement said, adding, "The crash is currently under investigation."