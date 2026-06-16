The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have reported the capture of a rabid female jackal at Dugit Beach on the Sea of Galilee.

During the incident in which the female jackal was captured, the inspector and another individual who came into contact with the animal received prophylactic treatment.

The Ministry requests that anyone who came into contact, or whose pets/animals came into contact, with the infected animal or any stray animal in the area of the incident between May 30, 2026, and June 13, 2026, inclusive, urgently contact the Kinneret District Health Office.