Netanyahu clarified that the deal with Iran was done by the US President, who "thinks it could combine both the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the nuclear deal. I said that this is his decision. He is leading it."

On the other hand, the Prime Minister stressed that Israel has its own interests, both regarding the Iranian nuclear program and regarding Lebanon.

"We created a buffer zone there (Lebanon). Iran wanted us to withdraw, and that didn't happen. That is because I stood strong, and I think our American friends respect that determination. We are staying there because we need to defend the residents of the north. If they attack or come to attack us, we will respond. We reserve our freedom of operation.