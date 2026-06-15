Asked if he intends to fight against Trump's nuclear deal like he expected the previous government to fight against Biden's, Netanyahu rejected the comparison.

"The basic difference between the situation then and the situation now is that every agreement is accompanied by a credible military threat (on Iran). Then, there was no military threat. Today, because of what we did, not only the US, but also because of us, because we went in with 14,000 bombing runs, that's the biggest difference, there is a credible military threat," Netanyahu explained.