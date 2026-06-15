Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the recent disagreements with the US Administration.

"President Trump and I have known each other for many years. He's the US President, I'm the Prime Minister of Israel. We often see eye-to-eye, and there are times when we see eye-to-eye less. I am in charge of Israel's security interests. I stand up for them, and I want to tell you how I stand up for them: not in an inflammatory way. You have to do it with reason," Netanyahu said.

He added that "when needed, I stand up for our security interests."