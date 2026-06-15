Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Saleh Ramadan Muhammad Khalifa, a cell commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion, in the central Gaza Strip.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Musa Diab al-Habil, a cell commander in Hamas’ Western Jabalia Battalion.

The terrorists had been planning to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops, posed an imminent threat to them, and were eliminated in precise strikes.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.