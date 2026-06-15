US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is already partially open and will fully open on Friday.

The President claimed that "we got along very well with Iran. It's a different set of leaders. As you know, the first set is gone, the second set is gone, and we've found the third set to be very smart." He added that he "felt bad" that he had to conduct strikes on Iran last week.

He said that Iran will not be charging tolls to pass through the strait, noting that there was an argument on that matter. He also said, "I don't think it's a bad idea to have a ship or two from a few countries, because you never know what happens."