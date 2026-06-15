Opposition Leader and Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Yesh Atid faction meeting, saying, “Netanyahu lost the war. Netanyahu did not deliver-he collapsed at the moment of truth."

According to Lapid, “There has never been a more complete failure than Netanyahu’s diplomatic failure on the Iranian front." He added: “If, during a war, you drive the President of the United States crazy over your own pardon issues, don’t be surprised if he turns on you the moment your interests diverge."

Lapid continued: “On October 7, we learned that Netanyahu could no longer protect the security of Israel’s citizens. On June 15, 2026, we learned that he can no longer manage a diplomatic campaign."