The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ruled that an Arab man convicted of attacking two Jews with pepper spray in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2021 must pay them NIS 67,000 in compensation. The ruling was issued in the absence of a defense as part of a civil lawsuit filed by the Honenu legal aid organization.

According to the lawsuit, the attacker sprayed pepper spray at the two Jews after one of them followed him and reported to police that he had earlier assaulted Jews. The victims suffered eye irritation and required medical treatment. The attacker was previously convicted in the case and sentenced to ten months in prison.