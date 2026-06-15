A diplomatic source told CNN that members of the Qatari mediation delegation have departed Tehran, following a marathon, intensive round of negotiations between U.S. and Iranian representatives that lasted approximately 17 hours.

According to the report, the mediators are now expected to hold separate meetings with each of the parties in Doha as part of final preparations ahead of the official signing of the memorandum of understanding. The official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place this coming Friday in Switzerland.