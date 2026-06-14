US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed skepticism toward a deal with Iran, stating: "While I hope and pray that a diplomatic solution to end the Iranian conflict and deny Iran the ability to produce a nuclear weapon and stop their reign of terror on the region may be at hand, we still must understand who we are dealing with."

He noted that "since the latest ceasefire, Hezbollah has been unrelenting in their attacks against Israel to the point there are areas in northern Israel that have been evacuated because of the constant attacks. What would America do in a similar situation?"

"Hezbollah is financed and controlled by Iran, with a lot of American blood on its hands. It is clear to me that no matter what deal we sign with Iran, Hezbollah’s stated ambitions of destroying Israel and making Lebanon a caliphate have not fundamentally changed."

He concluded: "May God protect the United States and may God protect the State of Israel."