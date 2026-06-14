Following the situational assessment, it was decided to update the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines, effective from today (Sunday), June 14, 2026, at 18:00, until Monday, June 15, 2026, at 20:00.

Under the updated guidelines, full activity with a gathering limit of up to 5,000 people will be permitted across all areas of the country, except for the communities adjacent to the northern border.

Communities adjacent to the northern border: Partial activity, with no change to the existing guidelines.