Following the sirens that sounded at 10:10 p.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the areas of Manara and Margaliot, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

Following the sirens that sounded at 10:15 p.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the areas of Arab al-Aramshe and Adamit, the impact of a suspicious aerial target was identified in Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under review.

Missile and rocket alerts were activated due to the interception attempts.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)