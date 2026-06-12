Reuters reported that the United States military successfully intercepted two kamikaze drones launched by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, the UAVs attempted to attack commercial vessels traveling along the international shipping lane. They were downed just hours after Iran fired warning shots at ships attempting to transit the area without prior coordination.

A US military official confirmed the details of the incident to Reuters, clarifying that despite the attempted attacks and heightened security tensions, "the movement of vessels through the strait continues" under protection.