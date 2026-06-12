The Iranian Fars news agency, citing its correspondent in the port city of Bandar Abbas, reported that the sounds of explosions heard in the area stemmed from an operational mission by the Iranian military. According to the report, forces operating in the maritime arena fired warning shots to prevent an oil tanker from transiting through the strategic strait.

The news agency clarified that the military action took place after the tanker attempted to enter the waters of the Strait of Hormuz "without prior coordination" with authorities in Tehran.