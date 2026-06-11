The Emir of Qatar spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

According to the announcement, the two reviewed the results of consultations between the United States and Iran, which they said led to progress regarding the proposed understandings.

Trump told the Emir of Qatar that the understandings between the parties have the agreement of all parties involved and the support of friendly countries of the United States, including Qatar.