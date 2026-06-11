The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's joint military command, warned on Thursday that the United States would receive a more severe response than before if it attacks Iran, after Trump said the US would strike Iran again.
The command said in a statement carried by state media: "Considering recent US threats against Iran's oil infrastructure, either oil and gas exports are for everyone, or they will be available for no one."
It added that the war would become more widespread and extensive, causing insecurity in the region.