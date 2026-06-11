The Khatam al-Anbiya Central ‌Headquarters, Iran's joint military command, ​warned on Thursday that the United States ​would receive a ​more severe response than ⁠before if it ​attacks Iran, after Trump ​said the US would strike Iran again.

The command said in a ​statement carried ​by ⁠state media: "Considering recent ​US threats against ​Iran's oil infrastructure, either oil ‌and ⁠gas exports are for everyone, or they will be available ​for ​no ⁠one."

It added that the war would become ⁠more ​widespread and ​extensive, causing insecurity in the ​region.