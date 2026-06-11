Four children were taken to the hospital after feeling unwell and losing consciousness in the Mekor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem. The children, a one-year-old boy, a one-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl, were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center suffering from weakness.

Following the incident, a hazardous materials monitoring team from Israel Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are conducting inspections inside the building to rule out or identify the presence of hazardous substances that may have caused the children’s condition.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.