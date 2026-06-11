Asked by Fox News why he said that the US will hit Iran "very hard" tonight, President Donald Trump explained: "They have no defense, they can't do anything about it. The only thing they have is fake news. The New York Times writes stories saying that they're doing great, they're not; they've been wiped out."

He insisted that the regime is "dying to make a deal, they want to make a deal so badly."According to Trump, the Iranians "really are in submission, they just don't know it yet.

The President added, "My preference has always been to take Khag Island. I don't know if America has the stomach for it; they'd make a fortian, but I don't know if they have the stomach for it. I think they'd like to see us come home."